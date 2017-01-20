Reese Witherspoon's Latest 'Gram Proves Her Family Couldn't Look More Alike

It's no secret that Reese Witherspoon and her 17-year-old daughter Ava Phillippe are practically twins, but they aren't the only two members of the star's family who bear a striking resemblance to each other.

The actress took to Instagram today to share an adorable photo of herself with her own mom, Betty Reese, and her darling 4-year-old son, Tennessee Toth, and it's more than clear that the trio is related. "Fun day in the kitchen with Grandma," Witherspoon captioned the snap, which shows the mother-of-three smiling as her youngest child licks a frosting-covered spatula. It appears as if the look-alike group is having a blast while baking up some pre-Valentine's Day treats.

Fun day in the kitchen with Grandma 🍰 Thanks @sarahmgellar for the @foodstirs valentine box!! 💗 #BakingCrew A photo posted by Reese Witherspoon (@reesewitherspoon) on Jan 19, 2017 at 4:33pm PST

Back in December, we were reminded once again how much Witherspoon's kids resemble her when the 40-year-old brought her whole brood to the premiere of her animated movie Sing in Los Angeles.

The apple definitely doesn't fall far from the tree.