Reese Witherspoon's Famous Friends Are Calling Her About Big Little Lies Season 2

Hollywood's finest are just as giddy as we are about the future of a second season of Big Little Lies.

In an interview with E! News, Reese Witherspoon revealed that her phone is already buzzing with interest from other actors about the show. "I have gotten two really interesting calls, but we'll see happens," the actress divulged. And, as with everything regarding the possibility of the hit series' return, mum is the word on the identities of these inquiring minds. "No, I can't say," she exclaimed.

But Witherspoon did provide a small update about what is currently in the works. "We're talking about it, but it's sort of up to the writer Liane Moriarty," she expressed. Her statement falls in line with the one HBO programming president, Casey Bloys, gave last month.

Of the possibilities, he confirmed, "Liane is taking her crack at it and I think that it's interesting."

He continued: "I don't think [there's been] a time when we've gone to the writer of the novel, the source material, to come up with like, 'Do you see ongoing stories;' I'll be very curious to see what she comes up with that. Normally you go to a TV writer, and say, 'What do you see?'"

The pressure is on and we are eager to see what Moriarty whips up. With the series up for 16 Emmy nominations, we're hoping its incredible success brings a second season to life sooner rather than later.