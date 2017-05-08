This Is Reese Witherspoon's Most Significant Big Little Lies Season 2 Teaser So Far

It was a bittersweet moment when the HBO miniseries Big Little Lies finally came to a shocking halt last month. While we finally found out who died and, better yet, the shocker of who did it, we had to bid farewell to our weekly dose of Monterey mommy gossip and affluence displayed in the forms of sprawling oceanfront mansions and even chicer wardrobes. Like us, you were probably left at the edge of your seat wanting to see what will happen next to these well-heeled moneyed moms. Well, you might be in luck and not have to say goodbye after all, according to Reese Witherspoon.

The actress posted a photo of her and fellow cast-mates Nicole Kidman and Laura Dern to Instagram Sunday night, with a caption that reads: “Spending #SundayFunday with these ladies….working on some new lies.” Three monkeys emojis, symbolizing the “see no evil, hear no evil, speak no evil” mantra, accompanied the mysterious description.

Obviously, this prompted a full fan freak out, and rightfully so. Just last month, Big Little Lies author Liane Moriarty revealed the that the series’ producers spoke with her about writing a second season, stating: "I have started to think about ways this could continue,” she told the Sydney Morning Herald. “The producers have asked me to see if I can come up with some ideas. I wouldn't write a new book but perhaps a new story and then we'll see what happens."

RELATED: Reese Witherspoon Posts Big Little Lies Throwback Photo

"I'm absolutely open to it because, once I started thinking, it was too much fun to see what I could do and to see these characters again," she continued. “And there's definitely places you can go.”

We can’t wait to see where Moriarty will take us next on our journey through Monterey’s secrets!