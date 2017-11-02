Reese Witherspoon and Ava Phillippe Take Their Twinning Streak to the WSJ Innovator Awards

She gets it from her mama!

On Wednesday, Reese Witherspoon and daughter, Ava Phillippe, twinned in their own takes of the classic LBD at Wall Street Journal's 2017 Innovator Awards at the Museum of Modern Art in New York City. The Big Little Lies star was chic in a sequin, puff-sleeve Giorgio Armani dress, while her 18-year-old doppelganger slipped on a sheer-sleeve number from Balmain. Loose waves and simple ankle-strap sandals rounded out both of their looks for the evening.

It was a big night for Witherspoon, as she received the Entertainment Innovator of the Year Award at the event, as well as appearing on the magazine's latest issue. "I'm so excited to share this honor with some incredible artists, architects and thinkers," she stated on Instagram. "Today is a new day for women in film. It's time for change."

And the Academy Award winner wasn't the only style star in attendance. Gwyneth Paltrow, Naomi Campbell, Joe Jonas, Joan Smalls, and a slew of others toasted to the big night. Paltrow kept with the party's black-and-white theme and opted for a black tuxedo blazer and midi skirt with a daring slit. On the other hand, Campbell looked every bit of the supermodel she is in a LBD-jumpsuit hybrid and an eye-catching nose ring.

Scroll through to see some of our favorite ensembles from the glamorous night.