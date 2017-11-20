Reese Witherspoon and Ava Phillippe Twin During Mother-Daughter Hamilton Outing

While it’s no secret that Ava Phillippe could easily pass as mom Reese Witherspoon’s doppelgänger, it turns out that the Big Little Lies star also got it from her mama.

As the actress stepped out to watch Broadway sensation Hamilton this weekend in Los Angeles, she proved that she owes her own striking looks to her mom Betty as all three generations of women made a family outing to the theater.

The Legally Blonde alum could have passed as a sister to her mini-me daughter, 18, who opted to pair a white T-shirt and tight black jeans with a cozy camel cardigan, an oversize cross necklace, and round black sunglasses for the show.

While the teen chose a rock and roll–inspired beauty look for the occasion with a swipe of crimson lipstick and messy blonde locks, Witherspoon went for understated elegance with soft natural waves and a nude lip to offset her classy LBD featuring a necktie.

Black stockings and a black jacket embellished with leather sleeves ensured the mom-of-three was season-appropriate, while a rhinestone-studded black Gucci bag and a pair of trendy cat eye sunglasses added a bit of shine to her ensemble.

Meanwhile, matriarch Betty showed off her striking resemblance to her daughter and granddaughter while also sporting black sunglasses, which she paired with a black button-up shirt, a few strings of pearls, and gray wide-leg slacks.

Looks like the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree when it comes to this family!