Reese Witherspoon and Ava Phillippe Are the Cutest Mother-Daughter Models Since the Gilmores

Reese Witherspoon celebrated the launch of Draper James’s spring 2018 collection by collaborating with one of her closest confidants and style gurus: her 18-year-old daughter Ava Phillippe.

Courtesy Draper James

For the Valentine’s Day–inspired shoot, the mother-daughter duo posed in complementary dresses from the line—a pink lace cocktail dress for Ava ($200; draperjames.com) and a red V-neck mini for Reese ($125; draperjames.com).

On the brand’s blog, Reese and Ava opened up about working together and how they influence each other in both fashion and life as a whole.

“I think the way Ava and I are most alike is our strong opinions and our empathy,” Witherspoon shared. “From the time that she could speak, Ava has always had her own ideas, and I love to watch her express herself. She also cares deeply about her family and the world around her. She frequently educates me on news stories and issues young women are facing.”

Courtesy Draper James

Although Reese and Ava can be difficult to tell apart at times, the latter insists their personal style is at opposite ends of the spectrum. “She and I agree on a lot of what’s ‘fashionable,’ but we have different taste, and she’s really respectful of my personality as I express it through clothes,” Ava explained. “I think as a teenager, it’s important to have both guidance and freedom in finding your style, and my mom is really good at balancing that.”

Courtesy Draper James

Courtesy Draper James

“There is nothing like the love I have for my daughter. We share every emotion with each other, our hopes, and dreams … We can talk for hours! Ava and I also share clothes sometimes, and it makes me so happy to see how she expresses her own personal style with each outfit she creates,” Reese gushed. “She is cutting her own creative path in this world, and I could not be prouder of her.”

The feeling is mutual. “I love being around my mom, and this shoot was an opportunity to have fun and support her work as a female entrepreneur,” Ava said.

Courtesy Draper James

One thing's for sure: This is the cutest mother-daughter modeling duo since Lorelai and Emily Gilmore.