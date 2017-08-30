Reese Witherspoon and Her Daughter Ava Looked Like Twins on the Red Carpet

The apple certainly doesn't fall far from the tree in the Witherspoon-Phillippe family. And while it's no secret that Reese has a mini-me in her 17-year-old daughter, Ava, the look-alike mother-daughter pair took red carpet twinning to the next level at the Home Again premiere in Los Angeles.

The Big Little Lies star, who brought her only daughter as her date to the Tuesday night event, turned heads by showcasing her enviable figure in a crimson bodycon number that featured black crochet details around the neckline.

Never one to miss a sartorial beat, the Draper James designer paired the waist-cinching design with a swipe of matching red lipstick and an easy blowout. She stuck to the sultry theme with black strappy sandals and a scarlet pedicure.

Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

Taking a leaf out of mom's style book, the teen channeled the actress's effortless glamour with a fresh take of her own. The high school senior chose a fitted animal print dress with delicate lace edges on the hem, sleeves, and neckline for the occasion, pairing it with chic black sandals just like mom's.

The twosome were even on the same page when it came to their poses, with each gracefully placing their left leg over the right one and their arms by their sides.

RELATED: Reese Witherspoon: Ava Phillippe Is Like Another Mother to 4-Year-Old Tennessee

Somehow, we're not surprised at all that even 4-year-old Tennessee gets the pair confused!