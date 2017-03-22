Ava Phillippe Shares Sweet Birthday Message for Mom and "Best Friend" Reese Witherspoon

March 22, 2017 @ 4:45 PM
by: Kelsey Glein

Ava Phillippe knows that your mom is your first best friend.

The 17-year-old took to Instagram today to wish her famous mother Reese Witherspoon a happy 41st birthday, and her sweet message will melt your heart. "Happy birthday to one of my best friends," the teenager captioned a photo of the smiling actress sitting in front of an extravagant rose-covered birthday cake that shoots fireworks.

It's no secret that Ava—whose dad is actor Ryan Phillippe—is Witherspoon's doppelgänger. We've been taken aback by how much the mother-daughter duo resembles one another on multiple occasions, but most recently when the pair hit the red carpet together at the premiere of the star's HBO miniseries Big Little Lies in Los Angeles last month. And we were reminded of that fact once again a few weeks ago, when Witherspoon posted a throwback snap of her 20-year-old self on Instagram that looked just like her daughter.

The apple doesn't fall far from the tree in this family.

