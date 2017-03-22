See Reese Witherspoon's 41 Cutest Instagrams in Honor of Her Birthday

See Reese Witherspoon's 41 Cutest Instagrams in Honor of Her Birthday
March 22, 2017 @ 8:00 AM
BY: Olivia Bahou

Reese Witherspoon is an Oscar-winning actress, hands-on mom, and founder of clothing line Draper James. So how does she do it all? She has the support of an adorable family and an A-list squad.

With a quick scroll through Witherspoon’s Instagram, it’s clear that she loves to celebrate inspirational women. From Gwyneth Paltrow to Jennifer Aniston, Sofía Vergara to Kerry Washington, this busy star has legions of powerful stars to call her BFFs. Add onto that Witherspoon's hunky husband, Jim Toth, and her adorable brood (17-year-old Ava, 13-year-old Deacon, and 4-year-old Tennessee) and you have one mega support system.

In honor of her 41st birthday, keep scrolling to see the actress's cutest Instagram posts. Happy birthday, Reese!

Three ladies and a photobomb 🙈🙉🙊 @dakotajohnson @missemward #ChrisEvans #Oscars #VanityFair

With my ❤️always @avaphillippe .. #MotherDaughter #MatchyMatchy #Premiere #BigLittleLies

Fun day in the kitchen with Grandma 🍰 Thanks @sarahmgellar for the @foodstirs valentine box!! 💗 #BakingCrew

Paradise Found! #GirlSquad #GoldenHour ☀️

#AboutLastNight...with @kerrywashington on the #redcarpet 🎉 #Oscars

#TBT #90sStyle 🐶

Love this and you, @therealselmablair!! Think Pink 🎀 #Regram #FBF #LegallyBlonde (PS - #OsgoodPerkins's face.... 😂)

Last day of vacation! 💖🌴☀️

We found the mistletoe❤️#datenight

#TBT to 👯💕 with this beautiful lady @jessicaalba #baby2babygala

#LOVE wins!

Wish all of you families traveling around the country this weekend .. Safe travels! Off we go!! #TravelingWithToddler

We're ready for ya trick-or-treaters!! 🎃🎃🎃🎃 Happy Halloween !!!

These two... ❤️❤️❤️ #BrotherlyLove

Happy Birthday Sweet boy! 3 is a magic number 🎈🎈🎈

Waiting for the bus with brother #backtoschool 👱🚌👱

One more. Thanks for an amazing escape ladies (and Janie) xo @cherylstrayed @lauradern

#TBT to long walks on the beach with this little comedian #Vacation #TakeMeBack (dress by @draperjamesgirl) ⛅️🌊

Someone is really excited his brother is home from camp! Welcome home, Deacon! #brotherlove ❤️

Sweet lil walks with this sweet lil guy ❤️ #Vacationmood @draperjamesgirl.

The best way to enjoy #gelato??? #ThreeGenerations 😂😂😂👌🇮🇹

What an honor to see Mr. Valentino at dinner last night in Rome @maisonvalentino #legend ❤️🇮🇹

Best girls night of the year!!! #cruelintentions

Me and my girl💙ready for #HotPursuit premiere! @avaphillippe

50 shades of #grazing... #Horsdoeuvres 😉 #AboutLastNight #Oscars #DakotaJohnson

#Hideandseek (#vacationstyle). I see you! 😜🌴💗🌊

Honored to be in these ladies' company yesterday! 😃😘😃😃😆 #OurFacesSayItAll #Oscars #Oscarslunch @theacademy

