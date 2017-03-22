See Reese Witherspoon's 41 Cutest Instagrams in Honor of Her Birthday

Reese Witherspoon is an Oscar-winning actress, hands-on mom, and founder of clothing line Draper James. So how does she do it all? She has the support of an adorable family and an A-list squad.
With a quick scroll through Witherspoon’s Instagram, it’s clear that she loves to celebrate inspirational women. From Gwyneth Paltrow to Jennifer Aniston, Sofía Vergara to Kerry Washington, this busy star has legions of powerful stars to call her BFFs. Add onto that Witherspoon's hunky husband, Jim Toth, and her adorable brood (17-year-old Ava, 13-year-old Deacon, and 4-year-old Tennessee) and you have one mega support system.
VIDEO: 7 Times Reese Witherspoon and Ava Phillippe Looked Like Actual Twins
In honor of her 41st birthday, keep scrolling to see the actress's cutest Instagram posts. Happy birthday, Reese!
RELATED: Reese Witherspoon Got the Best Text from Her Mom About Big Little Lies
Happy #InternationalWomensDay 💖 I feel so lucky to work alongside such talented, strong, fearless, inspirational women! I am so proud of each and every one of these ladies for telling stories about their life experiences and the experiences of other women. It’s so important and can truly change the world. ✨ Let's use today to tell the women who inspire us how much they mean to us! xo