See Reese Witherspoon's 41 Cutest Instagrams in Honor of Her Birthday

Reese Witherspoon is an Oscar-winning actress, hands-on mom, and founder of clothing line Draper James. So how does she do it all? She has the support of an adorable family and an A-list squad.

With a quick scroll through Witherspoon’s Instagram, it’s clear that she loves to celebrate inspirational women. From Gwyneth Paltrow to Jennifer Aniston, Sofía Vergara to Kerry Washington, this busy star has legions of powerful stars to call her BFFs. Add onto that Witherspoon's hunky husband, Jim Toth, and her adorable brood (17-year-old Ava, 13-year-old Deacon, and 4-year-old Tennessee) and you have one mega support system.

In honor of her 41st birthday, keep scrolling to see the actress's cutest Instagram posts. Happy birthday, Reese!

Three ladies and a photobomb 🙈🙉🙊 @dakotajohnson @missemward #ChrisEvans #Oscars #VanityFair A post shared by Reese Witherspoon (@reesewitherspoon) on Feb 27, 2017 at 3:19pm PST

Thank you to all the wonderful people of #NewZealand for hosting us and our film @wrinkleintime! Your kindness, hospitality and amazing generosity have really touched my heart. What a magical trip that I will never forget! I can't wait to come back and visit again! A post shared by Reese Witherspoon (@reesewitherspoon) on Feb 24, 2017 at 8:59am PST

With my ❤️always @avaphillippe .. #MotherDaughter #MatchyMatchy #Premiere #BigLittleLies A post shared by Reese Witherspoon (@reesewitherspoon) on Feb 8, 2017 at 8:36am PST

Fun day in the kitchen with Grandma 🍰 Thanks @sarahmgellar for the @foodstirs valentine box!! 💗 #BakingCrew A photo posted by Reese Witherspoon (@reesewitherspoon) on Jan 19, 2017 at 4:33pm PST

What a fun lunch with some of my favorite people @gwynethpaltrow! 🌺🌸🌻 Good, clean beauty products made with so much love & care. Gotta 💖 that! #goodcleangoop (More 🌼🍃 on Snapchat, SnapsByReese) A photo posted by Reese Witherspoon (@reesewitherspoon) on Mar 13, 2016 at 5:48pm PDT

Paradise Found! #GirlSquad #GoldenHour ☀️ A photo posted by Reese Witherspoon (@reesewitherspoon) on Mar 3, 2016 at 7:11am PST

#AboutLastNight...with @kerrywashington on the #redcarpet 🎉 #Oscars A photo posted by Reese Witherspoon (@reesewitherspoon) on Feb 29, 2016 at 2:57pm PST

#TBT #90sStyle 🐶 A photo posted by Reese Witherspoon (@reesewitherspoon) on Feb 18, 2016 at 2:10pm PST

Last day of vacation! 💖🌴☀️ A photo posted by Reese Witherspoon (@reesewitherspoon) on Jan 3, 2016 at 2:20pm PST

We found the mistletoe❤️#datenight A photo posted by Reese Witherspoon (@reesewitherspoon) on Dec 12, 2015 at 8:42pm PST

When your gorgeous friend marries a gorgeous man at a gorgeous wedding... You get really excited!!!😍😂😍😂 #FBF #biggggghug A photo posted by Reese Witherspoon (@reesewitherspoon) on Dec 11, 2015 at 1:17pm PST

😙😣😜😏 Loved watching all these amazing gals sing their hearts out (and have some fun backstage...) @kelseaballerini @torikelly @andraday #TheNationalTree #NCTL2015 A photo posted by Reese Witherspoon (@reesewitherspoon) on Dec 4, 2015 at 12:13pm PST

What a beautiful night in Washington DC lighting #TheNationalTree ✨🎄 Thank you President @BarackObama, First Lady @MichelleObama, all the guests and performers and everyone who took part in this holiday tradition last night. ✨#NCTL2015 A photo posted by Reese Witherspoon (@reesewitherspoon) on Dec 4, 2015 at 8:38am PST

#TBT to 👯💕 with this beautiful lady @jessicaalba #baby2babygala A photo posted by Reese Witherspoon (@reesewitherspoon) on Nov 19, 2015 at 12:53pm PST

#LOVE wins! A photo posted by Reese Witherspoon (@reesewitherspoon) on Nov 22, 2015 at 12:11pm PST

Wish all of you families traveling around the country this weekend .. Safe travels! Off we go!! #TravelingWithToddler A photo posted by Reese Witherspoon (@reesewitherspoon) on Nov 21, 2015 at 12:19pm PST

We're ready for ya trick-or-treaters!! 🎃🎃🎃🎃 Happy Halloween !!! A photo posted by Reese Witherspoon (@reesewitherspoon) on Oct 31, 2015 at 10:57am PDT

Happy birthday to my sweet 12 year old boy! 🎉🎂🎉You bring joy to everyone you know. I feel so blessed to be your mom ❤️ A photo posted by Reese Witherspoon (@reesewitherspoon) on Oct 23, 2015 at 3:39pm PDT

Say cheeeeeeeese!!! (Can we send in an emoticon request to the internet wizards for a block of cheese? I'm thinking Swiss. Agree?)(P.S. dress link is on @draperjamesgirl & earrings are in profile.💕) A photo posted by Reese Witherspoon (@reesewitherspoon) on Oct 13, 2015 at 12:27pm PDT

These two... ❤️❤️❤️ #BrotherlyLove A photo posted by Reese Witherspoon (@reesewitherspoon) on Oct 11, 2015 at 11:36am PDT

Just us outlaws makin' our mark in #SantaFe....🐎🌵#OnceUponATimeInTheWest #JohnWayneInTraining #NewMexico (Do ya like 'em cowboy boots @draperjamesgirl?! Or what!!) A photo posted by Reese Witherspoon (@reesewitherspoon) on Oct 5, 2015 at 11:02am PDT

Happy Birthday Sweet boy! 3 is a magic number 🎈🎈🎈 A photo posted by Reese Witherspoon (@reesewitherspoon) on Sep 26, 2015 at 2:05pm PDT

Waiting for the bus with brother #backtoschool 👱🚌👱 A photo posted by Reese Witherspoon (@reesewitherspoon) on Aug 31, 2015 at 8:45am PDT

One more. Thanks for an amazing escape ladies (and Janie) xo @cherylstrayed @lauradern A photo posted by Reese Witherspoon (@reesewitherspoon) on Aug 26, 2015 at 6:37pm PDT

#TBT to long walks on the beach with this little comedian #Vacation #TakeMeBack (dress by @draperjamesgirl) ⛅️🌊 A photo posted by Reese Witherspoon (@reesewitherspoon) on Aug 6, 2015 at 9:54am PDT

Someone is really excited his brother is home from camp! Welcome home, Deacon! #brotherlove ❤️ A photo posted by Reese Witherspoon (@reesewitherspoon) on Aug 3, 2015 at 10:05am PDT

Sweet lil walks with this sweet lil guy ❤️ #Vacationmood @draperjamesgirl. A photo posted by Reese Witherspoon (@reesewitherspoon) on Jul 20, 2015 at 8:46am PDT

Happiest of #FathersDay to all the sweet dads out there! Like this one! JT , you are an amazing father who loves and nurtures our kids everyday. Here's to all the dads who raise our kids to be incredible people! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ A photo posted by Reese Witherspoon (@reesewitherspoon) on Jun 21, 2015 at 12:41pm PDT

The best way to enjoy #gelato??? #ThreeGenerations 😂😂😂👌🇮🇹 A photo posted by Reese Witherspoon (@reesewitherspoon) on Jun 19, 2015 at 3:01pm PDT

What an honor to see Mr. Valentino at dinner last night in Rome @maisonvalentino #legend ❤️🇮🇹 A photo posted by Reese Witherspoon (@reesewitherspoon) on Jun 19, 2015 at 12:43am PDT

Best girls night of the year!!! #cruelintentions A photo posted by Reese Witherspoon (@reesewitherspoon) on May 28, 2015 at 8:08pm PDT

Fancy seeing you here...😉💋 #MetGala @prabalgurung #GeorgeClooney #KristenWiig @katehudson @derekblasberg @jessicaalba @selenagomez @katyperry A photo posted by Reese Witherspoon (@reesewitherspoon) on May 5, 2015 at 6:37pm PDT

Me and my girl💙ready for #HotPursuit premiere! @avaphillippe A photo posted by Reese Witherspoon (@reesewitherspoon) on Apr 30, 2015 at 6:34pm PDT

50 shades of #grazing... #Horsdoeuvres 😉 #AboutLastNight #Oscars #DakotaJohnson A photo posted by Reese Witherspoon (@reesewitherspoon) on Feb 23, 2015 at 1:38pm PST

Excited to see these two this weekend. #EddieRedmayne #FelicityJones (Did you see #TheTheoryofEverything? Wasn't it a beautiful film? 💕) A photo posted by Reese Witherspoon (@reesewitherspoon) on Feb 19, 2015 at 9:37am PST

#Hideandseek (#vacationstyle). I see you! 😜🌴💗🌊 A photo posted by Reese Witherspoon (@reesewitherspoon) on Apr 2, 2015 at 10:50am PDT