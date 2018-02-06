What It Took for Reese Witherspoon to Leave an Abusive Relationship and How She Moved Forward

Alexandra Whittaker
Feb 06, 2018 @ 11:45 am

Reese Witherspoon is opening up about a painful period of her life.

The actress currently stars on the cover of O, The Oprah Magazine alongside her Wrinkle in Time co-stars Oprah and Mindy Kaling, and she's taking the opportunity to talk openly about her experiences with abuse. When Oprah asked her directly what was the most difficult choice she ever had to make to fulfill her destiny, Witherspoon was honest.

Christopher Polk/Getty Images

"For me, probably leaving an abusive relationship," she said. "I drew a line in the sand, and it got crossed, and my brain just switched. I couldn't go any further. I was really young, and it was profound."

"It changed who I was on a cellular level, the fact that I stood up for myself. It's part of the reason I can stand up and say, 'Yes, I'm ambitious.' Because someone tried to take that from me."

Witherspoon clarified that the abuse she suffered was both "psychological" and "verbal," but she did not delve into specific details beyond that.

RELATED: Oprah Winfrey On Running For President

In the heat of Hollywood's Time's Up campaign, Witherspoon has been choosing to share her painful experiences with others while championing the cause and speaking out against injustices. Back in October, she revealed that she was sexually assaulted by a director at 16.

We commend Witherspoon for sharing her stories.

