Rebel Wilson Was Hospitalized After an On-Set Accident 

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

[MUSIC] So, Rebel, fashion, so much more than clothes. It is. It's stories, memories, emotions.>>um hum. What does fashion mean to you. You might relate to this growing in Australia. I really didn't know fashion. I was bit of a feral child. You were raised by marsupials. Yeah well not exactly dog showing parents, close. So I didn't know a lot about fashion, I didn't care much about fashion, but when I moved to Hollywood I had to learn some stuff. You did? Yeah. What was the first thing you learned? I had a dress for the red carpet [SOUND] talk about fashion pressure. How do you [SOUND] does someone tell you? No one ever really tells you. My agents did say I need to go to school to learn how to wear high heels. And did you? I've never yet been to that school. I don't even know that one exists. I run one. Do you? Mine's for the two inches. Look you're wearing, I mean I'm kind of, I haven't stretched [INAUDIBLE] mm-hm you're welcomed. But fashion to me, a lot of the time means comfort and confidence and a lot of my fashion now is very body com so you feel sexy and you feel confident but then you also feel comfortable in in what you're wearing so then when you're Out and about, talking to people, you're expressing that confidence. On the red carpet, what's your thing? Do you have a pose that make you feel better? You're talking about a proper posing. Yeah do you have a pose that makes you feel- So I normally like keep those thighs in together and then pop maybe one knee or the other knee. This knee? Pop it out, yeah. And then you just, I do a little lean forward. It's a little trick to minimize this little poochy area Yeah. They elongate the jaw. Yeah. >. So if you lean forward almost like on a 30 degree angle I mean you can go 23 degrees if you're feeling like, okay. Does anybody have a protractor? Yeah. Stay like that you look much hotter than that. So that's like vertical. It's like vertical you see that.>> As I go see my movie. You see 30 degrees Hotter. Hotter. You look hotter in the picture. [SOUND]