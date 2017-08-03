Watch Rebel Wilson Demonstrate How to Take a Flattering Red Carpet Photo

On this week’s episode of Dirty Laundry, InStyle’s Editor-in-Chief Laura Brown sits down with Rebel Wilson to get her take on fashion, confidence, and red carpet posing.
“I didn’t know a lot about fashion. I didn’t care much about fashion, but when I moved to Hollywood, I had to learn some stuff. I had to dress for the red carpet—talk about fashion pressure,” the Australian actress and fashion designer tells Brown.
“My agents did say that I needed to go to school to learn how to wear high heels. I’ve never yet been to that school. Don’t even know whether that exists,” she jokes.
After a few years in the biz, Wilson knows what to do to make herself feel red-carpet ready. “Fashion to me, a lot of the time, means comfort and confidence, and a lot of my fashion now is very bodycon so you feel sexy and you feel confident, but then you also feel comfortable in what you’re wearing,” she says.
VIDEO: Rebel Wilson and Laura Brown Show Off Matching Rebel Wilson x Angels Jackets
As for that ideal red carpet pose, Wilson let Brown in on a little secret, and it all has to do with angles. “I normally like keep those thighs in together. I normally pop either one knee or the other knee, pop it out. And then I do a little lean forward. It’s a little trick to minimize this little pouchy area. So if you lean forward almost on a 30-degree angle …” she demonstrates. “At 30 degrees you look hotter in the picture.”
Wilson even launched a new fashion line, Rebel Wilson x Angels, to help curvy girls get that same confidence from their clothing. Watch the clips above, and catch the full video over on the PEN Network.
SHOW TRANSCRIPT
[MUSIC] So, Rebel, fashion, so much more than clothes. It is. It's stories, memories, emotions.>>um hum. What does fashion mean to you. You might relate to this growing in Australia. I really didn't know fashion. I was bit of a feral child. You were raised by marsupials. Yeah well not exactly dog showing parents, close. So I didn't know a lot about fashion, I didn't care much about fashion, but when I moved to Hollywood I had to learn some stuff. You did? Yeah. What was the first thing you learned? I had a dress for the red carpet [SOUND] talk about fashion pressure. How do you [SOUND] does someone tell you? No one ever really tells you. My agents did say I need to go to school to learn how to wear high heels. And did you? I've never yet been to that school. I don't even know that one exists. I run one. Do you? Mine's for the two inches. Look you're wearing, I mean I'm kind of, I haven't stretched [INAUDIBLE] mm-hm you're welcomed. But fashion to me, a lot of the time means comfort and confidence and a lot of my fashion now is very body com so you feel sexy and you feel confident but then you also feel comfortable in in what you're wearing so then when you're Out and about, talking to people, you're expressing that confidence. On the red carpet, what's your thing? Do you have a pose that make you feel better? You're talking about a proper posing. Yeah do you have a pose that makes you feel- So I normally like keep those thighs in together and then pop maybe one knee or the other knee. This knee? Pop it out, yeah. And then you just, I do a little lean forward. It's a little trick to minimize this little poochy area Yeah. They elongate the jaw. Yeah. >. So if you lean forward almost like on a 30 degree angle I mean you can go 23 degrees if you're feeling like, okay. Does anybody have a protractor? Yeah. Stay like that you look much hotter than that. So that's like vertical. It's like vertical you see that.>> As I go see my movie. You see 30 degrees Hotter. Hotter. You look hotter in the picture. [SOUND]