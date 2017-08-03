Watch Rebel Wilson Demonstrate How to Take a Flattering Red Carpet Photo

On this week’s episode of Dirty Laundry, InStyle’s Editor-in-Chief Laura Brown sits down with Rebel Wilson to get her take on fashion, confidence, and red carpet posing.

“I didn’t know a lot about fashion. I didn’t care much about fashion, but when I moved to Hollywood, I had to learn some stuff. I had to dress for the red carpet—talk about fashion pressure,” the Australian actress and fashion designer tells Brown.

“My agents did say that I needed to go to school to learn how to wear high heels. I’ve never yet been to that school. Don’t even know whether that exists,” she jokes.

After a few years in the biz, Wilson knows what to do to make herself feel red-carpet ready. “Fashion to me, a lot of the time, means comfort and confidence, and a lot of my fashion now is very bodycon so you feel sexy and you feel confident, but then you also feel comfortable in what you’re wearing,” she says.

As for that ideal red carpet pose, Wilson let Brown in on a little secret, and it all has to do with angles. “I normally like keep those thighs in together. I normally pop either one knee or the other knee, pop it out. And then I do a little lean forward. It’s a little trick to minimize this little pouchy area. So if you lean forward almost on a 30-degree angle …” she demonstrates. “At 30 degrees you look hotter in the picture.”

Wilson even launched a new fashion line, Rebel Wilson x Angels, to help curvy girls get that same confidence from their clothing. Watch the clips above, and catch the full video over on the PEN Network.