Rebel Wilson Designed Her Own Clothes for Pitch Perfect 3—Here's How to Shop Them

Rebel Wilson’s Pitch Perfect 3 wardrobe is aca-amazing—because it was designed by the actress herself. In the third installment of the franchise, “Fat Amy” struts her stuff in items from Wilson’s very own clothing line, Rebel Wilson x Angels, and honestly she’s never looked better.

“Fat Amy is a girl, like myself, who is very comfortable in her own skin,” Wilson told PeopleStyle. “She doesn’t need super expensive clothes or anything fancy. She wears pretty much ‘every day’ clothes but wears them boldly.”

“Without knowing when and if the brand might be released, I designed pieces specifically to wear in Pitch Perfect 3 with the hope that I’d be able to sell these when the movie came out,” she explained. “I know there’s a lot of plus-size girls and women out there who love my character, and I wanted them to have the opportunity to look like her.”

Quantrell D. Colbert

Her plan paid off, because several pieces that Fat Amy wears in the film are now available to shop.

RELATED: The Bellas Got Each Other the Cutest BFF Gifts

You can buy her “Watch Me Take a Nap” shirt ($49; additionelle.com), green suede biker jacket ($298; amazon.com), and sparkly cocktail dress ($198; dillards.com), all from her Rebel Wilson X Angels collection.

“There is still so little choice out there online and in stores for the plus-size customer,” she told People. “So my goal is that Rebel Wilson x Angels fills this gap and encourages more designers to create plus ranges.”