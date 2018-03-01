Reba McEntire’s Latest Gig Is Evidence She’s a Country Music Legend

Reba McEntire is continuing her reign as host of the Academy of Country Music Awards. The country music legend is returning to host the show for the 15th (!) time, and along with emceeing the gig, McEntire also unveiled the nominees.
The singer herself has won 16 ACM awards, taking home her first in 1984. She's won the top female vocalist award seven times, and also taken home a career achievement award and 50th-anniversary milestone award from the academy. Along with her esteemed country music career, McEntire went on to star in her own TV show, Reba, as well as guest star in countless others.
Along with hosting the ACMs a record number of times, McEntire is also nominated for the female vocalist of the year award this year. If she took home the honor, it would be her eighth of all time.
The star appeared on CBS This Morning to announce the 2018 ACM Awards nominations on Thursday, and one talented artist leads the pack. Chris Stapleton earned eight nominations, including his first entertainer of the year nom. Thomas Rhett came in second with six nominations, including male vocalist of the year.
VIDEO: Reba McEntire is KFC’s First Female Colonel Sanders
Keep scrolling for the list of nominees, and tune in to the 2018 ACM Awards with host Reba McEntire on April 15 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.
Entertainer of the year
Jason Aldean
Garth Brooks
Luke Bryan
Chris Stapleton
Keith Urban
Female vocalist of the year
Kelsea Ballerini
Miranda Lambert
Reba McEntire
Maren Morris
Carrie Underwood
Male vocalist of the year
Jason Aldean
Thomas Rhett
Chris Stapleton
Keith Urban
Chris Young
Vocal duo of the year
Brothers Osborne
Dan + Shay
Florida Georgia Line
LOCASH
Tim McGraw & Faith Hill
Vocal group of the year
Lady Antebellum
LANCO
Little Big Town
Midland
Old Dominion
New female vocalist of the year
Lauren Alaina
Danielle Bradbery
Carly Pearce
Raelynn
New male vocalist of the year
Kane Brown
Luke Combs
Devin Dawson
Russell Dickerson
Brett Young
New vocal duo or group of the year
High Valley
LANCO
LOCASH
Midland
Runaway June
Album of the year
Breaker – Little Big Town
California Sunrise – Jon Pardi
From A Room Vol. 1 – Chris Stapleton
Happy Endings – Old Dominion
Life Changes – Thomas Rhett
Single record of the year
“Better Man” – Little Big Town
“Body Like A Back Road” – Sam Hunt
“Broken Halos” – Chris Stapleton
“Drinkin’ Problem” – Midland
“I’ll Name The Dogs” – Blake Shelton
Song of the year
“Body Like a Back Road” – Sam Hunt
“Female” – Keith Urban
“Tin Man” – Miranda Lambert
“Whiskey And You” – Chris Stapleton