You Can Now Wear Your Love for Star Wars on Your Sleeve, Thanks to Rag & Bone

If Princess Leia’s long-sleeve white galactic-like dress is all that comes to mind when you think of Stars Wars-inspired fashion, think again.

Rag & Bone has collaborated with Disney for a limited-edition collection that pays homage to the film that nerds (us included) are counting down the days to: Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

The sporty American fashion brand pieced together a selection of separates that not only reflect both the dark side and the light side (literally, there are black and off-white pieces), but also honors classic Rag & Bone icons. Ranging from $95 to $1,295, the capsule includes black sweats, cream knits, and graphic tees.

“I have always been a huge fan of Star Wars and it has been awesome to create a collection which coincides not only with the launch of Star Wars: The Last Jedi, but also with the 40th anniversary of the franchise,” Rag & Bone chief executive Marcus Wainwright said in a video.

“Our approach was really to re-imagine some of our favorite Rag & Bone pieces while taking influence from some of our most memorable moments of past and present Star Wars films,” he added. “We wanted the pieces to feel like something that referenced Star Wars but that also fitted the Rag & Bone aesthetic—like a modern Jedi.”

Jedi-worthy, indeed.

The collection also brings forward a charitable initiative, with the brand supporting Lucasfilm and Disney’s Force 4 Fashion, which empowers children across the globe. The best part? Rag & Bone has already donated to Starlight Children’s Foundation.

Catch some behind-the-scenes action in the video above and stay tuned for three events on December 2 in New York, Los Angeles, and London in celebration of the capsule.

Shop the collection on rag-bone.com and shopdisney.com beginning December 1, and scroll below to see our favorite pieces.