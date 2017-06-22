Rachel Zoe on the Fendi Gown That Kept Her Dancing and Twirling Until 5 a.m.

Welcome back to Dirty Laundry, a new video series hosted by InStyle’s Editor-in-Chief Laura Brown that brings A-list stars to the laundromat to dish on the stories behind their most personal clothing and accessories. In our first episode, Quantico star Priyanka Chopra talked about the Dolce & Gabbana jacket that she stole from an ex-boyfriend (oops!).

On this week’s episode, Brown talks to fashion icon and stylist Rachel Zoe, who had a very special memory in this plunging Fendi gown. Zoe actually wore the “so comfortable” dress in one of her first InStyle photo shoots (how meta!), and proceeded to wear the dress to Marc Jacobs’s New Year’s Eve bash in St. Barts with some of her closest (and most stylish) friends.

Zoe insists that she can’t stay out late, but somehow this Cinderella gown had her partying and dancing until around 5 a.m. What can we say? Some dresses are just made for twirling.

RELATED: Paul Frank x Rachel Zoe Is the Answer to Your Kids' Closet Woes

Watch the clip at top, and catch the full episode over on the PEN Network.