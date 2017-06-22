This Is the Moment Rachel Zoe Knew She'd Made It as a Fashion Designer

In this week’s episode of Dirty Laundry, a new video series with InStyle’s Editor-in-Chief Laura Brown, Rachel Zoe spills on her most personal and memorable items of clothing and accessories. While Zoe has been working in the fashion industry for years, it wasn’t until 2012 that she came out with her own collection, and one important moment stood out to her above the rest.
“I was fortunate enough to be able to custom design my dream gown with and for Karolina Kurkova,” she tells Brown in the clip at top, holding up the sparkling turban that Kurkova wore on the red carpet. “She walks out with this elegance and grace and swagger and I was like, this is the most magical memorable moment, because my whole life in fashion came to fruition.”
Of course, that’s got nothing on sitting in a laundromat with Laura Brown, who skillfully rocks that headband just as well as Kurkova herself.
RELATED: Rachel Zoe on the Fendi Gown That Kept Her Dancing and Twirling Until 5 a.m.
Watch the clip at top, and catch the full episode over on the PEN Network.
SHOW TRANSCRIPT
[MUSIC] Okay, so the year I believe 2012. Right. It was my first year as a designer actually coming out with my collection and I was fortunate enough to be able to custom design my dream gown. WIth and for Karolina Kurkova. And the all of a sudden Karolina Kurkova walks out. She's with heels probably 6' 5. And she walks out with this elegance and grace and swagger. And I was like, this is the most magical, memorable moment because my whole life In fashion came to fruition because there I was at the Meta Gala, designing for Karolina Kurcova. With something you made. With something I made. With your tiny little hands. Yeah. Then the next day I woke up and I kept looking at Roger and I was like, did this happen? Whatever, you have your memories. Your things and your achievements. I have my memories, my Met Gala, but what's that To being in a laundromat putting a turban on you, babe. Thank you, you have to focus, you have to prioritize. [MUSIC] So your head is a little larger. [LAUGH] I'm not feeling very Caroleena. But it looks equally as beautiful on you, my love. I look like I drink in the day. [LAUGH] [LAUGH] [SOUND] [BLANK_AUDIO]