Rachel Roy and Her Daughter Wore the Cutest Matching Mother-Daughter Looks

X
Shop This Post
by: Alexandra Whittaker
July 24, 2017 @ 6:30 PM

If it seems like all of your favorite celebs brought their adorable kids to The Emoji Movie's premiere last night, that's because they kind of did. From Chris Pratt and Anna Faris's 4-year-old Jack to Christina Aguilera's son Max and her mini-me Summer, Sunday night was for the children of the stars.

With so many famous families on the red carpet, it looked a little packed, but even then we couldn't help but notice the adorable mother-daughter twinning happening with designer Rachel Roy and her 9-year-old daughter Tallulah.

Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

The duo rocked chic mom-and-me versions of the exact same outfit.

They each wore a pair of light denim jeans with a white floaty top and cool accessories. While Roy opted for a '90s-inspired bandana, Tallulah wore a pair of Harry Potter-like circular glasses (similar here).

VIDEO: Why Rachel Roy Started Working at 14

brightcove-video:4642923769001

RELATED: Peek Inside Designer Rachel Roy’s Luminous Home Office

While we're used to seeing Roy bring it with her killer sense of style and impeccable taste, this family matching is a first.

Could these two be any cuter? We're going to go ahead and say no.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

[MUSIC] When I'm having a bad day or feeling bad about myself. I will make a list of my good qualities and what I like about myself. As silly as that may be, it helps a lot. This is who I am. [MUSIC] I wanna live in the. Moment. Just be fearless and true to myself, without judgment. [MUSIC] Most of the time I can look inside myself. I know the answer because I know what's best for me. And I feel like that's self rule. You rule your own life. You make your own choices and you stand by them. [MUSIC]

More Videos

See All Latest News

Sponsored Stories

Load More
 
All products featured were editorially selected. InStyle may receive a percentage of sales for items purchased from these links.

InStyle Branding Text

InStyle.com is part of the Time Inc. Style Collection and the Time Inc. Lifestyle Network. Copyright © 2017 Time Inc.
InStyle is a registered trademark of Time Inc. All rights reserved.
Back to Top