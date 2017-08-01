Rachel Bilson Slays in $40 Old Navy Jeans You'll Want to Buy, Stat

X
Shop This Post
by: Isabel Jones
August 1, 2017 @ 11:45 AM

When it comes to timeless style, OC alum Rachel Bilson knows what’s up.

A style icon since the early aughts, Bilson is constantly finding new and innovative ways to elevate your typical jeans and a tee.

On the actress’s latest outing, the 35-year-old married a distressed gray tee with functional and earthy mules, and, get this: a pair of jeans from Old Navy! Yep, the Hart of Dixie star stepped out in Beverly Hills wearing Old Navy’s Rockstar 24/7 jeans ($40; oldnavy.gap.com)—a style beloved by fellow actress Blake Lively.

The mother of one accessorized her simplistic-chic ensemble with black Ray-Ban wayfarers (shop a similar style here) and silver hoop earrings, her long dark locks down at her shoulders, a burst of bright pink lipstick lighting up her face.

David Sparks/startraksphoto.com

Despite taking a noticeable step back from show biz in recent years, Bilson is staying relevant as ever with her affordable and accessible sartorial flair.

RELATED: Blake Lively Makes a Pair of $40 Old Navy Jeans Look Incredibly Chic

Bow down to the queen of standout sidewalk style.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

[MUSIC] I came to Africa on behalf of In Style, as a correspondent to check out the diamond industry, and see how it has influenced and affected the region that they're in. [MUSIC] I had the opportunity to visit Swalu, and they had these really amazing things going on, like the cheetah conservation, which, there may be only 2000 left in the world. I visited the mine. It was a huge pit, which was surprising to me. I went to Swanning mine hospital, which is fully funded by Deb Swano, which is a partnership between De Beers and the Botswanan government. I went to Acacia Primary School. Children of my employees can go to this school for free. At the feeding scheme, I helped distribute food to the mothers and their children. I was fortunate enough to meet a couple of the students supported by the Diamond Powerman fund. I was very impressed with them, and I wouldn't be surprised if they changed the world, or at least Africa, some day.

More Videos

See All Latest News

Sponsored Stories

Load More
 
All products featured were editorially selected. InStyle may receive a percentage of sales for items purchased from these links.

InStyle Branding Text

InStyle.com is part of the Time Inc. Style Collection and the Time Inc. Lifestyle Network. Copyright © 2017 Time Inc.
InStyle is a registered trademark of Time Inc. All rights reserved.
Back to Top