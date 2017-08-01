Rachel Bilson Slays in $40 Old Navy Jeans You'll Want to Buy, Stat

When it comes to timeless style, OC alum Rachel Bilson knows what’s up.

A style icon since the early aughts, Bilson is constantly finding new and innovative ways to elevate your typical jeans and a tee.

On the actress’s latest outing, the 35-year-old married a distressed gray tee with functional and earthy mules, and, get this: a pair of jeans from Old Navy! Yep, the Hart of Dixie star stepped out in Beverly Hills wearing Old Navy’s Rockstar 24/7 jeans ($40; oldnavy.gap.com)—a style beloved by fellow actress Blake Lively.

The mother of one accessorized her simplistic-chic ensemble with black Ray-Ban wayfarers (shop a similar style here) and silver hoop earrings, her long dark locks down at her shoulders, a burst of bright pink lipstick lighting up her face.

David Sparks/startraksphoto.com

Despite taking a noticeable step back from show biz in recent years, Bilson is staying relevant as ever with her affordable and accessible sartorial flair.

RELATED: Blake Lively Makes a Pair of $40 Old Navy Jeans Look Incredibly Chic

Bow down to the queen of standout sidewalk style.