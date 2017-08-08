Rachel Bilson Isn't Sure If She Wants More Kids with Husband Hayden Christensen

Rachel Bilson has been notoriously private about her personal life—even before the birth of her and Hayden Christensen's daughter, Briar Rose, almost three years ago. But, now, the Nashville actress is opening up about marriage and motherhood in a cover story for La Palme.

"I met Hayden [Christensen] during Jumper," she revealed to the magazine, according to Just Jared. "That was an amazing experience. It was the most precious time. We were shooting in Italy and inside the Coliseum...The role was fulfilling, but also everything was fulfilling as a life experience, it was one of the best times."

Bilson went on to gush about her 2-year-old daughter, and, as it turns out, she's already an expert jet-setter. "It's not about traveling, she's already a pro on an airplane," the star divulged. "She'll say 'It's time to put up my tray!'"

With that level of cuteness, you would think the actress would want to have another baby ASAP, but Bilson isn't so sure. "I may have another child, that's still up in the air," she confessed.

Right now, she is focused on her happiness, and another baby may or may not fit into that picture. "I want to be happy and content," she affirmed. "All the life BS that happens doesn't matter. You want to be happy, you want your kid to be happy and you want everyone in your life to be healthy and happy."

For now, we will be watching Bilson every Thursday night at 9 p.m. on CMT in Nashville, while simultaneously wishing for baby number two!