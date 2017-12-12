Rachel Bilson's Daughter Picked Out the Cutest Charlie Brown Christmas Tree 

Celebrities are known to go all out when it comes to Christmas decor—just look at the Kardashians' over-the-top trees—but not everyone decides to go big when decking the halls. Case in point: Rachel Bilson, who went for an understated Christmas tree thanks in part to her three-year-old daughter Briar Rose.

Bilson shared an Instagram of her decorated tree, and it's pint size to say the least. "When you let your three year old pick out the tree..... ," the Hart of Dixie alum wrote alongside a photo of their Charlie Brown tree.

When you let your three year old pick out the tree.....🎄

What it lacks in fullness and height, the mother-daughter duo made up for in decor. They spruced up the tree with colored lights and decked out the six branches with bows and ornaments. It may be small, but it's certainly filled with holiday cheer.

Way to go, guys! We're pretty sure that Charlie Brown and Snoopy would love that lil' tree.