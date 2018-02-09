Quentin Tarantino Issues Apology to Roman Polanski's Rape Victim: "I Was Ignorant" 

Quentin Tarantino came under fire earlier this week after an interview he did with Howard Stern in 2003 resurfaced. During their discussion he defended Roman Polanski against rape claims and made disparaging remarks against his victim, Samantha Geiser.

In the audio, Tarantino is heard claiming that the then 13-year-old girl "wanted to have it and dated the guy." When hosts Stern and Robin Quivers argued that it was still wrong due to the fact that she was a minor, Tarantino stood his ground saying that "she was down with this." He continued by arguing that underage sex wasn't the same as sex saying Polanski only “had sex with a minor. That’s not rape.”

Understandably, his comments sparked outrage, and today he issued an apology to Geiser. "I want to publicly apologize to Samantha Geimer for my cavalier remarks on 'The Howard Stern Show' speculating about her and the crime that was committed against her," he wrote. "Fifteen years later, I realize how wrong I was. Ms. Geimer WAS raped by Roman Polanski. When Howard brought up Polanski, I incorrectly played devil’s advocate in the debate for the sake of being provocative. I didn’t take Ms. Geimer’s feelings into consideration and for that I am truly sorry."

"So, Ms. Geimer, I was ignorant, and insensitive, and above all, incorrect. I am sorry Samantha," he concluded.

Before he issued his response Geiser spoke to the New York Daily News about what had resurfaced. "He was wrong. I bet he knows it ... I hope he doesn’t make an ass of himself and keep talking that way.” She added, “I’m not upset, but I would probably feel better if he realizes now that he was wrong, after 15 years, after hearing the facts. Nobody has to be pissed off on my behalf. I’m okay.”