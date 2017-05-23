The Queen Has Released a Statement About the Ariana Grande Concert Victims

This article originally appeared on InStyle U.K . For more stories like this, visit instyle.co.uk .

In the wake of the terrorist attack at Ariana Grande’s concert at Manchester Arena last night, Queen Elizabeth II has released a statement.

"The whole nation has been shocked by the death and injury in Manchester last night of so many people, adults and children, who had just been enjoying a concert," she said.

"I know I speak for everyone in expressing my deepest sympathy to all who have been affected by this dreadful event and especially to the families and friends of those who have died or were injured. I want to thank all the members of the emergency services, who have responded with such professionalism and care," it continued. "And I would like to express my admiration for the way the people of Manchester have responded, with humanity and compassion, to this act of barbarity."

The queen’s statement comes as the first victim of the suicide attack has been named as 18-year-old Georgina Callander, who was a long-term fan of Ariana Grande, having previously attended another concert of the star's two years ago.

The queen follows Prime Minister Theresa May in sharing her condolences with the victims and their families. May said "many" children were among the dead and 59 injured.

As the authorities seek to establish the chain of events that led to the event many celebrities have taken to social media to share support with Manchester and send their thoughts to those affected and their families

Ariana Grande said she was, "broken" in a tweet posted in the wake of the attack.

from the bottom of my heart, i am so so sorry. i don't have words. — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) May 23, 2017

Our thoughts at InStyle are with the victims and their families as this event continues to unfold.