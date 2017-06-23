Queen Elizabeth Has Been Reported to the Police for Not Wearing a Seatbelt

England's own Queen Elizabeth is in hot water with some UK citizens after flouting the law when attending the state opening of Parliament in London.

The West Yorkshire Police were called by a concerned citizen who reported that the Queen was not wearing a seat belt as she sat in the official car on the way to the opening.

The police force confirmed the call in a tweet.

https://twitter.com/WYP_CCC/status/877485703520759809 999 call received reporting that the Queen isn't wearing a seatbelt. #not999 #notevenwestyorkshire — WYP Contact Centre (@WYP_CCC) June 21, 2017

It's worth noting here that nothing legal can actually happen here, which we're sure is a relief to the Queen. According to UK law, civil and criminal proceedings can't be taken against the Queen.

The West Yorkshire Police are actually more concerned about the caller, who dialed 999 (the UK equivalent of 911).

"I cannot stress enough that the 999 number is for emergencies only," said Tom Donohoe of the police force to the BBC.

This is a lesson worth learning—while seatbelt safety is certainly important, don't use an emergency number to report lack of seatbelts.

Not even for the Queen of England.