Queen Letizia Made a $90 Zara Dress Look Absolutely Regal

Like Kate Middleton, Queen Letizia is royally skilled in mixing high and low fashion, and she proved that once more when she stepped out on Tuesday in a dress from fast-fashion retailer Zara.

The royal met with an audience at Zarzuela Palace in a floral print midi dress with a cinched waist and long sleeves. The dress was slightly sheer but became royalty-appropriate with the help of a knee-length white slip worn beneath it. The best part? It’s still available for $90 on zara.com.

Europa Press/Getty

The queen paired the dark, autumnal florals with burgundy suede pointed-toe heels (shop similar here) and matching drop earrings. She styled her on-trend lob in a sleek blowout to complete the stunning yet affordable look.

If the Queen Letizia effect is anything like Kate Middleton’s influence on the fashion world, this affordable Zara frock is sure to sell out fast, so act quickly to get the royal look for less.