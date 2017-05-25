Queen Elizabeth Pays a Visit to Victims of the Manchester Bombing at the Hospital

With Monday night's tragedy in Manchester, England, still raw in the hearts and minds of the British populace, the United Kingdom's long-reigning monarch pays her respects to those who were injured during the terrorist explosion at Ariana Grande's concert.

On Thursday, Queen Elizabeth made a trip to Royal Manchester Children's Hospital and brought some cheer to the youngest victims. She personally thanked hospital staff and paramedics for their devoted efforts while caring for the injured concert-goers during the attack, which left 22 dead and dozens more wounded.

In light of the demoralizing tragedy that inexplicably targeted young people and their families, the queen's visit was a timely one, as five young patients still remain in critical care. Among the 14 teens and kids who are still hospitalized out of those who were injured, Millie Robson, 15, and Evie Mills, 14, were among the patients pictured greeting the 91-year-old royal, telling her their stories as she made her rounds.

Earlier this week, Prince William released a statement on behalf of his family, including Prince Harry and his wife, Kate Middleton, as he spoke about the community's collective shock and grief. He proceeded to offer his condolences to all the victims and families impacted by the tragedy.