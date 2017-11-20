Queen Elizabeth Gave Prince Philip an Anniversary Gift Only She Could Give

What do you give a man has everything—you know, a literal prince? Queen Elizabeth has likely grappled with this question for the past, say, 70 years as the royal duo celebrates the anniversary milestone on Nov. 20.

Matt Holyoak/CameraPress/PA Wire/Getty Images

Well, as it turns out, being the Queen of England comes with some serious perks, one of which is the ability to grant knighthood. (To be honest, we’d be more interested in the tiara situation, but granting knighthood is cool too.)

The Queen, 91, took the romantic occasion as an opportunity to appoint her husband, 96, the Knight Grand Cross of the Royal Victorian Order, an honor which recognizes distinguished personal service to her majesty.

“Her Majesty has appointed His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh to be a Knight Grand Cross of the Royal Victorian Order (GCVO),” the Royal Family’s official Twitter page wrote on Monday.

Her Majesty has appointed His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh to be a Knight Grand Cross of the Royal Victorian Order (GCVO). — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) November 20, 2017

Let’s cut to the chase though—the Queen is seriously flaunting her royal privilege right now. If our boyfriends end up confronting us about their lack of knighthood, we’re taking it straight to Kensington Palace (just kidding—sort of).