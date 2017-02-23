Naomi Harris Left Buckingham Palace with a Little Gift from the Queen

Naomie Harris is nominated for a best supporting actress Oscar for her role in Moonlight, but we have a feeling her most recent honor takes the cake: Harris is now an Officer of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (OBE).

The English star stood before Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday, as Her Majesty awarded the actress an OBE for services to drama—a prestigious honor in the United Kingdom that has previously gone to the likes of Kate Winslet and Eddie Redmayne—in a ceremony at Buckingham Palace. The actress looked gorgeous in a red and black patterned short-sleeve dress, complete with a pearl necklace, and black kitten-heeled pumps.

The queen stuck with her classic monochromatic style and donned a minty sleeved dress and black heels as she presented Harris with a medal.

Harris previously spoke of the honor in an interview with the BBC. "As a black actress from the background I came from... I think it's incredibly important," she said. "I'm absolutely thrilled to have my work recognized in this way."

