Naomi Harris Left Buckingham Palace with a Little Gift from the Queen
JOHN STILLWELL/AFP/Getty Images
February 23, 2017 @ 2:15 PM
by: Jane Asher

Naomie Harris is nominated for a best supporting actress Oscar for her role in Moonlight, but we have a feeling her most recent honor takes the cake: Harris is now an Officer of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (OBE).

The English star stood before Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday, as Her Majesty awarded the actress an OBE for services to drama—a prestigious honor in the United Kingdom that has previously gone to the likes of Kate Winslet and Eddie Redmayne—in a ceremony at Buckingham Palace. The actress looked gorgeous in a red and black patterned short-sleeve dress, complete with a pearl necklace, and black kitten-heeled pumps.

Yui Mok/PA Wire/PA Images

The queen stuck with her classic monochromatic style and donned a minty sleeved dress and black heels as she presented Harris with a medal.

https://twitter.com/RoyalFamily/status/834761276693872640?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Harris previously spoke of the honor in an interview with the BBC. "As a black actress from the background I came from... I think it's incredibly important," she said. "I'm absolutely thrilled to have my work recognized in this way."

Catch Harris on the Oscars red carpet this Sunday: Watch the pre-show from 7 p.m. ET and the ceremony from 8:30 p.m. ET on ABC.

