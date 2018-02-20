Queen Elizabeth Just Sat Front Row at Fashion Week

Yaaas, Queen (of England).
Queen Elizabeth shocked onlookers when she made an appearance in the front row at London Fashion Week.
On Tuesday, the long-reigning royal viewed Richard Quinn’s show in a pale seafoam blue Angela Kelly jacket and a matching skirt with Swarovski crystal trim.
Of course, this wasn’t exactly a random drop-in. Queen E. wasn’t like, “Yo, chauffeur, let’s hit up fashion week”—she attended the show in order to present Quinn with the first-ever Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design. The honor is bestowed upon a British designer who shows artistic prowess, “community value and/or strong sustainable policies.”
Quinn, who won H&M’s Design Award in 2017, started his label just after graduating with his Fashion M.A. from Central Saint Martins in 2016—so, to say the least, this award is highly impressive.
Naturally, the Internet had some choice reactions to the monarch’s outing.
The last time we were this happily surprised was when Beyoncé dropped Lemonade, tbh.