Kate Middleton Borrowed This Diamond Bracelet from Queen Elizabeth

We've heard of celebrity sisters sharing closets, and star mothers and daughters too, but grandmothers-in-law can be just as charitable, as evidenced by the Queen of England herself.

Queen Elizabeth has a lovely shimmering diamond bracelet that she likes to wear on occasion and on Tuesday night we spotted that same jewelry piece on Kate Middleton's wrist.

Middleton wore the cuff during the Anna Freud Centre gala dinner while she also unintentionally twinned with Meghan Markle through her black lace dress.

Frank Augstein/WPA Pool/Getty Images

People reports that the bracelet belonged to the late Queen Elizabeth the Queen Mother, wife of King George VI, prior to coming under the ownership of her daughter, Queen Elizabeth II.

It's a beautiful family heirloom with a pattern detailing on it so, of course, it looked right at home on Middleton's wrist.

Back in 2010, the bracelet could be seen on Queen Elizabeth II at the State Opening of Parliament:

ALASTAIR GRANT/AFP/Getty Images

The family that shares together, stays together.