Puma and Sophia Webster Are Making Princess Shoes Happen

It's no wonder so many little girls grow up wanting to be princesses. Princesses have it made: They attend state dinners, liaise with politicians and fellow royals, and look damn near perfect while doing it. Just look at Kate Middleton. It makes sense, then, that Sophia Webster, a designer known for bold, feminine footwear, would choose female monarchs as her muse for the British accessories brand's second collection with Puma.

Launching on March 17, Puma x Sophia Webster redux will include platform sneakers, slides, and athleisure-inspired jackets, T-shirts, tutus, tights, tank tops, and pants awash in glitter and hand-drawn prints—a more girly girl take on the debut collaboration of dance-inspired sportswear. The second batch will follow on May 12 and feature summer-appropriate (though no less princess-y) shoes emblazoned with dragon fruit, kiwis, and watermelon.

Courtesy of Puma

"Empowering women to be who they want to be has always been in my design DNA," Webster recently told InStyle. "This season, my muse is a strong, uninhibited girl who's unapologetically feminine and wants her clothing to reflect her personality. She's confident enough to be exactly who she wants to be."

While creating the range, Webster chose from Puma's most princess-esque fabrics, like glitter and metallics, pastels with bold flashes of fluorescent orange trim, and ombré feather patterns. Though it's tough to pick a favorite, her choice piece is the pastel color fade split-sole sneaker (pictured, above). We'd say they're fit for a modern princess. Here's looking at you, Meghan Markle.