Proenza Schouler's New, Low-Key Line Is High-Key Chic

Think Proenza Schouler, and it’s easy to imagine posh textures, structural silhouettes, and Technicolor prints—you know, the kind of stuff you wouldn’t roll up to a kickback in. It’s safe to say the luxury ready-to-wear collection is anything but casual. Then enter: the new Proenza Schouler White Label, a line of casual wear boasting a roster of everyday essentials (jeans, tees, sweatshirts, etc.—you know, the works). And while we’ll have to wait until November 6 to see it drop in stores such as Nordstrom, Lane Crawford, and Farfetch—we at least have the campaign shots, and boy do they confirm our credit cards’ biggest fear: We absolutely need to buy everything.

The first PSWL collection comes at us as a retro-reminiscent lineup of logo-emblazoned belts, off-duty denim separates, and sleek sweatshirts we can’t wait to add to our athleisure wardrobe—but you should really see it for yourself. Scroll through to check out the rest of the campaign, starring Chloë Sevigny.