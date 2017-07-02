Proenza Schouler Officially Made Its Paris Debut 

For several months, Lazaro Hernandez and Jack McCollough, the designers behind Proenza Schouler, prepared for their big moment in Paris. On Sunday morning, the occasion finally arrived, and they absolutely nailed it.

The New York-based brand joined an elite group of American labels—Monique Lhuillier and Rodarte—who decided to move their collections across the pond to the City of Lights.

VIDEO: Runway Remix: Watch Our Recap of Paris Fashion Week

For their Paris debut, Hernandez and McCollough opted for a collection that leaned predominantly black-and-white with occasional pops of color. The pieces featured asymmetrical hems and necklines, cut-outs, and were adorned with lace, feather, or fur accents. In the front row, major fashion players, including Gaia Repossi, Caroline de Maigret, and Caroline Issa, were in attendance.

Take a peek at the behind-the-scenes action:

RELATED: Why Proenza Schouler Won't Be Showing at NYFW Anymore

We're undeniably disappointed that Proenza Schouler won't be showing in N.Y.C. anymore, but their performance in Paris was impressive nonetheless.