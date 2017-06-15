Priyanka Chopra Is Officially the Queen of Social Media

Move over Dwayne, The Rock, Johnson, Priyanka Chopra is coming for you. The Quantico star usurped her Baywatch co-star as this week's most talked about celebrity on social media, moving from the second spot to the top, and we can't say we're surprised.

Chopra is a social media maven with millions of followers, and thanks to her success stateside as well as in her home country of India, the whole world can't get enough of the gorgeous 34-year-old actress.

According to The Hollywood Reporter's Top Actors Chart, the Baywatch actress was the most popular star on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, and Google Plus. While she's involved in countless of projects that would have her buzzing, it was her new Bridging the Gap campaign for Gap, which she starred in alongside Yara Shahidi and Wiz Khalifa, that made her the talk of the social media sphere.

VIDEO: Priyanka Chopra, Yara Shahidi, and Wiz Khalifa Star in Gap's Bridging the Gap Campaign

https://twitter.com/priyankachopra/status/872166882928869377 Celebrating our differences is being proud of where you come from & engulfing other people who are different into your world.#BridgingTheGap pic.twitter.com/dcN4G0bTBa — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) June 6, 2017

With her latest campaign for fine jeweler Nirav Modi, we suspect her fans will continue to have a lot to continue to chat about. See the full list of this week's most talked about stars on THR.com.