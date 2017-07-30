Priyanka Chopra Is Producing a New ABC Show and We Are Excited

X
Shop This Post
BY: Camryn Rabideau
July 30, 2017 @ 12:15 PM

Priyanka Chopra's next project is epic.

On Friday, the 35-year-old Quantico star announced she'll be an executive producer for an upcoming TV show on ABC. The series will be a comedy based on the life of actress Madhuri Dixit, a Bollywood star who moved to Denver, Colorado.

Chropa confirmed the exciting news on Instagram, writing that she's looking forward to stepping into a producer role: "One of the favorite parts of my job, is to be able to tell stories across genres, languages and to a varied audience. Today I'm happy to share with you another step I've taken on that creative journey, in my role as a producer."

The Baywatch star went on to explain that producing an American show is uncharted territory for her, but she has the support she needs from the Mark Gordon Company and ABC Studios.

"I've only just begun and there is little I can share at this point about any of the projects," Chopra wrote, "but I'm looking forward to rolling up my sleeves and getting to work. Stay tuned."

https://www.instagram.com/p/BXIuTRMAKK9/

One of the favorite parts of my job, is to be able to tell stories across genres, languages and to a varied audience.  Today I’m happy to share with you another step I’ve taken on that creative journey, in my role as a producer. This particular story is one of a few Hollywood projects that I am currently developing. The incredible Madhuri Dixit's real life has been the inspiration behind Sri Rao’s amazing story, and I can't wait to work with the both of them to see how this will pan out. Again, it’s unchartered territory for me, producing a show for American television but I’m blessed to have a great set of partners in Mark Gordon Company's Mark Gordon and Nick Pepper, along with ABC Studios to develop and produce this very fun idea. After having an incredible experience with them on Quantico, this seemed like a perfect extension of our partnership. I’ve only just begun and there is little I can share at this point about any of the projects but I’m looking forward to rolling up my sleeves and getting to work. Stay tuned. @abcnetwork #NickPepper #MarkGordon @madhuridixitnene @newyorksri @purplepebblepictures

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra (@priyankachopra) on

RELATED: Priyanka Chopra Wore Sweatshirt Dress to Her First Couture Show

Madhuri Dixit, whose life inspired the show, will also serve as an executive producer, and we can't wait to see what this power team comes up with.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

[MUSIC] I was one of the honorees which I'm so excited about being. I wanted to represent my own style a little bit so I felt like a lady but also I wanted to be a little edgy, so. [MUSIC] I was very, very excited and extremely honored. Because, you know, I've been here for just about a year. It's not a very long time. And America's literally just been introduced to me. And it's really nice to be accepted for the work that I've done over the years and this. It's like, I was very excited. And especially with the people I'm having on tonight. I 'mean such honest company. Howdy. I little reckless and definitely not perfect. But it's my personality and that's the way I am and I really think that style has to be about who you are and not what's trend setting on, what anyone else has, it has to be you. [MUSIC] Put the rest of them. [LAUGH] Hi everyone this is Priyanka Chopra and I am InStyle.

More Videos

See All Latest News

Sponsored Stories

Load More
 
All products featured were editorially selected. InStyle may receive a percentage of sales for items purchased from these links.

InStyle Branding Text

InStyle.com is part of the Time Inc. Style Collection and the Time Inc. Lifestyle Network. Copyright © 2017 Time Inc.
InStyle is a registered trademark of Time Inc. All rights reserved.
Back to Top