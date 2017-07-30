Priyanka Chopra Is Producing a New ABC Show and We Are Excited

Priyanka Chopra's next project is epic.

On Friday, the 35-year-old Quantico star announced she'll be an executive producer for an upcoming TV show on ABC. The series will be a comedy based on the life of actress Madhuri Dixit, a Bollywood star who moved to Denver, Colorado.

Chropa confirmed the exciting news on Instagram, writing that she's looking forward to stepping into a producer role: "One of the favorite parts of my job, is to be able to tell stories across genres, languages and to a varied audience. Today I'm happy to share with you another step I've taken on that creative journey, in my role as a producer."

The Baywatch star went on to explain that producing an American show is uncharted territory for her, but she has the support she needs from the Mark Gordon Company and ABC Studios.

"I've only just begun and there is little I can share at this point about any of the projects," Chopra wrote, "but I'm looking forward to rolling up my sleeves and getting to work. Stay tuned."

Madhuri Dixit, whose life inspired the show, will also serve as an executive producer, and we can't wait to see what this power team comes up with.