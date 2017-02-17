Watch Priyanka Chopra Work a Diamond Ring Like a Pro

Priyanka Chopra carries that effortless glamour that reminds us of Old Hollywood icons. She’s poised, she’s gorgeous, and she’s unafraid to speak her mind.

It’s no surprise, then, that the 34-year-old Quantico star is officially the new global ambassador (and “India’s global ambassador to the world") for jeweler Nirav Modi. In a video that proves our point, Chopra basically makes us all wish we could be more like her. She wears a peach-toned sleeveless dress, sips Champagne, and flashes that A+ smile across the camera. Best of all, Chopra rocks one massive rock we’re eyeing over and over again.

“We are both fiercely proud of our heritage and are united by the idea of bringing a modern India to the global forefront,” she said of the campaign in a statement. “His jewels are one of a kind and effortless, with an understand elegance. I have worn the brand on many occasions and have always been impressed with the exquisite designs, the finesse, the clarity and femininity of the jewels.”

Next up, the dream team is planning to cast Chopra in a follow-up campaign alongside one of Bollywood’s hottest actors. Our countdown has begun.

Courtesy of Nirav Modi

Watch her work it in the campaign video at the top.