Priyanka Chopra Says Wiping Out Assault Can't Be a Single-Sex Fight, In Wake of Harvey Weinstein Scandal

Priyanka Chopra joined dozens of stars in speaking out against sexual assault and harassment this week, warning that "there is not just 'a Harvey Weinstein' in Hollywood, there are many," while presenting at a summit.

And that's not nearly all she has to say on the topic. "There's so much more to be done," the Quantico star told InStyle yesterday, commenting on the continuing flood of allegations against Weinstein. Chopra praised the #MeToo movement, applauding her colleagues who have been vocal about their outrage and experiences. "The most incredible thing to see is the fact that women in Hollywood [are] coming together and saying, 'We will not stand for this anymore.' It’s amazing to see that," she said.

But it's not a single-sex fight, Chopra said. "What we need is for men to stand up for feminism and for the women in their lives, and to say that they’re not going to stand for any form of abuse against a women."

Chopra issued a reminder that while Hollywood's voices are loud, sexism and misogyny are rampant across every industry. "I stand shoulder to shoulder with every woman out there—it’s not something we deal with just in entertainment. You look at women having to deal with powerful men, abusing their power in every aspect, through every professional space. It’s so common," she said.

So Chopra has a request: Don't stop talking about the problem. "The conversation on gender disparity needs to become a louder conversation, with [more] opportunities being created [for women]," she said. "There’s a lot to do, but this is a great step, to see so many men and women come together."