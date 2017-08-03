Pregnant Princess Sofia Glows in the Last Public Appearance Before Her Due Date

As she quickly approaches her due date, Wednesday marked the last official public appearance for Sweden's Princess Sofia before she and her husband, Prince Carl Philip, welcome their second child in September.

The photogenic royal was all smiles as she attended A Sustainable Tomorrow conference in Båstad, Sweden. People reports that Prince Carl looked after the couple's 1-year-old son, Prince Alexander, at a nearby hotel, while Sofia met with Bo Nilsson and Susanne Johansen, secretary general of the cause, for a seminar hosted by Gränslösa Möten.

VIDEO: Prince Philip’s Final Public Engagement Is Revealed

"I can hold my stomach now!" she reportedly joked to reporters.

Sofia, 32, started the day in a form-fitting navy dress and a matching jacket with gold buckles, before switching into a pale blue gown for a charity event later that night. The sleeveless, floor-length number featured fluttery panels on the bodice that gave way to her blossoming baby bump. A low chignon and glittery statement earrings kept all eyes on her, as she posed for photos on the red carpet.

Ole Jensen/Getty

RELATED: Swedish Royals Share New Photos for Prince Alexander's 1st Birthday

Looking good mama! Now go and put your feet up.