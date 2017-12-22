Princess Michael Responds to Backlash Over Her Racially Insensitive Brooch 

Queen Elizabeth held her annual Christmas lunch on Wednesday, and while all eyes were on the newly engaged Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, another royal became the subject of controversy.

Princess Michael of Kent, wife of Queen Elizabeth's first cousin Prince Michael of Kent, arrived to the lunch at Buckingham Palace with a brooch that appeared to be a "blackamoor" jewelry that depicted a black person with a gold crown and crystals. And now she has apologized.

Mark Cuthbert/UK Press/Getty Images

Her choice to wear the brooch drew ire and criticism due to the nature of "blackamoor" jewelry and the fact that Princess Michael chose to wear it on the same day that Markle—who is biracial—was introduced to several extended royal family members.

“The brooch was a gift and has been worn many times before,” a spokesperson for her told People in a statement. “Princess Michael is very sorry and distressed that it has caused offense.”

"'Blackamoor' is a genre of art or jewelry originating in 16th century Venice that has been criticized for promoting imagery that is considered racist," People previously reported. "Many blackamoor figures portray exoticized images of servants and slaves of African descent."