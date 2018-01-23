Princess Eugenie Reveals the Romantic Details of Fiancé Jack Brooksbank's Sunset Proposal 

Princess Eugenie and her fiancé Jack Broooksbank couldn't be any cuter. After announcing their engagement earlier today, the couple spoke with BBC's Matt Baker for their first-ever televised interview, which aired tonight in the U.K. on the network’s One Show program.

During the adorable sit down, the newly-engaged couple, who first met while skiing in 2010, opened about the romantic sunset proposal beside a lake in Nicaragua.

"The lake was so beautiful," the Princess of York said. "The light was just a special light I had never seen. I actually said, 'This is an incredible moment,' and then he popped the question, which was really surprising even though we've been together seven years."

“I was over the moon. [It was a] complete surprise," she continued. "But it was the perfect moment, we couldn’t be happier.” Jack, who got down on one knee for the proposal, agreed: “It was amazing. I love Eugenie so much, and we’re very happy.”

The one unusual aspect of the proposal? Jack decided to pop the question without a ring. He did however pick out a spectacular padparadscha sapphire prior to their trip.

"I found a ring in a jewelers and then proposed to Eugenie without it," Jack said. "[When we] came back, we designed the diamonds around this padparadscha sapphire...And what's amazing about it is that it changes color from every different angle that you look at it, which is what I think of Eugenie—that she changes color and is just so amazing." Aww.

The couple decided to keep their engagement a secret, only telling their immediate family and, of course, Queen Elizabeth. "Granny actually knew right at the beginning [of the engagement]," Eugenie explained. "She was very happy, as was my grandfather [Prince Phillip]."

Princess Eugenie and Jack will tie the knot this fall at Windsor Castle, where her cousin Prince Harry and his fiancé Meghan Markle will get married in May.

Watch the full interview above.