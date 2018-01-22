Another British Royal Will Wed in the Same Church as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Another member of Britain’s royal family is set to tie the knot in 2018.

A couple of months after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle capture the global spotlight with a fairytale ceremony in May, Princess Eugenie will reportedly make her way down the aisle at George’s Chapel inside Windsor Castle.

In a statement released on Monday via Twitter, Buckingham Palace revealed that the daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson is engaged to boyfriend, Jack Brooksbank, after a romantic trip to Nicaragua in the first few weeks of the New Year.

“The Duke and Duchess of York are delighted to announce the engagement of Princess Eugenie to Mr. Jack Brooksbank,” the tweet read. “Her Royal Highness and Mr. Brooksbank became engaged in Nicaragua earlier this month. The wedding will take place in the Autumn of 2018 at St George's Chapel in Windsor, with further details to be announced in due course.”

For those who’ve been following along on Prince Harry and the Suits actress’s upcoming nuptials, the lovebirds will also be saying their vows at the historic chapel, where Harry's dad, Prince Charles, and Camilla Parker Bowles wed in 2005.

Something tells us that Eugenie will be taking pointers from Meghan and Harry's wedding for her big day!