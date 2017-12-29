Princess Diana's Wedding Dress Designer Is Launching a New Label

Anwar Hussein/Getty Images

Princess Diana’s wedding dress designer is getting ready to bring on a ton of ‘80s nostalgia with her latest fashion endeavor.

Elizabeth Emanuel, who designed the late royal’s 1981 gown, is kicking off the new year with a new fashion label that will “capture the energy of the 1980s and offer a dynamic twist on current trends,” according to People.

The collection, dubbed Emanuel Mayfair, will have the same vibe as the fashionista’s previous collections, but with a modern spin. “It will have the spirit of Emanuel from the days when we made dresses some of the most of the most iconic women of the time like Elizabeth Taylor, Carolina Herrera and Joan Collins, but is taking it into the present,” she told the mag.

Emanuel Mayfair by Elizabeth Emanuel/Facebook

“That whole period of time was wonderful but this will capture that but will also look contemporary and edgy,” she continued. “I’m bringing back the spirit in a new form after all these years. We will concentrate on bridal wear and evening wear—things to get dressed up in, pieces that are handcrafted and made to order.”

After renovations on her studio wrap up next year, the fashion mogul is hoping to reveal her first collection in July or September.