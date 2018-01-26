Princess Diana Will Come to Life in The Crown Season 3

If you thought the first two seasons of The Crown were dramatic, prepare to see even more action when the hit Netflix show returns for Season 3.

In the most recent episodes, we saw both Queen Elizabeth and Princess Margaret struggle in their personal relationships. Next up, Elizabeth’s son, Prince Charles, will have his relationship drama play out on screen.

The Crown creator Peter Morgan told People that we’ll meet Princess Diana toward the end of Season 3, and she’ll be featured heavily in the next two seasons. Diana isn’t the only one of Charles’s love interests that we’ll see after the time jump.

Tim Graham/Getty

“You start meeting Camilla Parker Bowles in Season 3,” producer Suzanne Mackie said, according to The Hollywood Reporter. “We have to be honest, Season 3 and Season 4 are being mapped out and the closer the history comes­—I now can say, ‘God, I know exactly what I was feeling when that happened, I remember that and I remember this.’ That’s so exciting!”

While we don’t know yet which lucky actresses will take on the roles, there is some casting news that has been confirmed. Olivia Colman will take over from Claire Foy as Queen Elizabeth, while Helena Bonham Carter will play Princess Margaret.

As for the part of Prince Philip, Paul Bettany was reportedly near a deal to take over from Matt Smith, but recently pulled out due to a scheduling conflict.

We can’t wait to see which talented actors step into these royal roles.