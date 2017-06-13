Princess Diana Heard Prince Charles Tell Camilla He Would "Always Love Her"

It's no secret that Princess Diana and Prince Charles had troubling marital moments before their ultimate divorce, but two decades after her untimely death, new information is coming to light about exactly how Princess Di felt about Charles's now-wife, Camilla.

Journalist Andrew Morton was sent recordings from Diana herself, and he's revealing what she thought in greater detail. According to Morton's recordings, Charles was "on the telephone in his bath" with Camilla when Diana heard him say "whatever happens, I will always love you." This led to a "filthy row" between Diana and Charles.

This wasn't the only time that Camilla led the couple's marriage to rocky roads. Morton describes how Charles and Camilla had nicknames for each other, Fred and Gladys, and Charles had a bracelet made for Camilla with a "G" and "F" on it—only two weeks before he married Diana.

According to Morton, Charles's communication with Camilla, combined with his alleged comments about Diana's weight caused the princess a lot of stress to the point where she developed an eating disorder.

VIDEO: Princess Diana Memorial Garden Opens at Kensington Palace

"My husband put his hand on my waistline and said: 'Oh, a bit chubby here, aren't we?' and that triggered off something in me," Diana allegedly said in Morton's recordings. "And the Camilla thing. I was desperate, desperate."

These early issues almost stopped Diana from marrying Charles entirely. Morton says that Diana went to her sisters before the wedding and told them she was thinking of walking out before the ceremony.

RELATED: Prince William Admits He’s Still in Shock Over Losing His Mom, Princess Diana

"They were wonderful and said: 'Well, bad luck, Duch [her childhood nickname], your face is on the tea-towels so you're too late to chicken out,'" Diana allegedly said.