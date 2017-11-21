Princess Diana’s Niece Lady Kitty Spencer Is All Grown Up–and Stunning in Sparkly Jumpsuits

Never heard of Lady Kitty Spencer?

The 26-year-old is the eldest daughter of the late Princess Diana’s brother Charles Spencer and his first wife Victoria Lockwood. She’s basically royalty, and on Monday in London, the socialite headed to the Walpole British Luxury Awards 2017 in a look that proved she’s all grown up.

For the occasion, Spencer turned to Kate Middleton-loved brand Temperley London for a dazzling and sparkly mermaid-like jumpsuit that featured a floral-like design around the bust. She paired the look with a rectangular clutch and black pointed-toe shoes, and managed to deliver an uncanny resemblance to the late Princess Diana.

David M. Benett/Getty Images

Spencer is an ambassador and trustee for the Give Us Time and Centrepoint charities in the U.K., and is a graduate of Regents University. On Instagram, she regularly shares photographs and videos of her charmed life.

What a night @renee_stewartt @richardpye & @mannersviolet ✨💫 Thank you @bottegaveneta #TheHandoftheArtisan A post shared by Kitty Spencer (@kitty.spencer) on Nov 9, 2017 at 3:38pm PST

Shooting with angels @leo_pereiraaa @agostinofaggiano1 for @marieclaire_es 💋 A post shared by Kitty Spencer (@kitty.spencer) on Nov 7, 2017 at 3:48am PST

Fabulous, indeed.