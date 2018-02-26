Princess Diana’s Look-Alike Niece Was the Breakout Model of This Fashion Show

While the world has been fixated on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's upcoming wedding, Harry's cousin Lady Kitty Spencer—aka Princess Diana's niece—grew up and became a model.

Kitty, who was just 6 years old when Diana died, on Sunday channeled her late aunt at the Dolce & Gabbana show, where the 27-year-old donned an ornate tiara on her head as she walked down the Milan Fashion Week runway. Spencer's father is Princess Di's younger brother Charles and Mom is model Victoria Aitken, so it's no surprise that Kitty has serious modeling talent herself.

Venturelli/Getty

Like Princess Diana, Spencer has blue eyes, blonde hair, and an affinity for fashion, but the similarities don't end with these features. She also invests in charitable causes out of goodwill.

According to W Magazine, Spencer is an ambassador for Centrepoint, an organization that supports homeless youth.

Getty (2)

RELATED: Queen Elizabeth Just Sat Front Row at Fashion Week

While some royal fans might have been pleasantly surprised to see Spencer gliding down the catwalk, this isn't Spencer's first foray into the modeling industry. Spencer starred in Dolce & Gabbana's spring 2018 ad campaign, which she posted about on her Instagram.

She's also walked for Dolce & Gabbana before while wearing—wait for it—a tiara.

Between Queen Elizabeth sitting in the front row of London Fashion Week and Spencer walking the catwalk, it seems that the royals have officially taken over the fashion runways.