Princess Diana's Niece Is All Grown Up and Looks Just Like Her

Today in royal relative news, Princess Diana’s niece, Lady Kitty Spencer, who was just 6 years old at the time of her aunt’s tragic death, is all grown up and looks a LOT like the late princess.
Kitty, who is the daughter of Earl Spencer (Diana's younger brother) and British model Victoria Aitken, may not be an actual princess, but her Instagram feed would have you believe otherwise.
I mean, she's literally worn a crown …
Like many celebrity children/cousins/etc., the 26-year-old is a model. In fact, she recently walked in a Dolce & Gabbana show at Harrods.
With her big blue eyes and thick blonde locks, we think Lady Kitty’s resemblance to her late aunt is pretty hard to miss.
And it seems she inherited more than just good genes from Lady Di. Like her aunt, Kitty is also an activist.
While we mourn Princess Di’s death 20 years later, we’re happy to see that her spirit (and those gorgeous blue eyes!) have been passed down to the next generation.