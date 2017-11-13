Princess Diana's Niece Is All Grown Up and Looks Just Like Her

Today in royal relative news, Princess Diana’s niece, Lady Kitty Spencer, who was just 6 years old at the time of her aunt’s tragic death, is all grown up and looks a LOT like the late princess.

Kitty, who is the daughter of Earl Spencer (Diana's younger brother) and British model Victoria Aitken, may not be an actual princess, but her Instagram feed would have you believe otherwise.

I mean, she's literally worn a crown …

What an honour! Walking for @dolcegabbana #DGSecretShow #DGMillennials 🌹🖤👑💋 A post shared by Kitty Spencer (@kitty.spencer) on Sep 25, 2017 at 2:12pm PDT

What an honour! Thank you for having me @dolcegabbana - I loved every second 👑 #DGFAMIILY #DGMILLENNIALS #DGRINASCIMENTO #DGFW18 A post shared by Kitty Spencer (@kitty.spencer) on Feb 26, 2017 at 9:12am PST

Like many celebrity children/cousins/etc., the 26-year-old is a model. In fact, she recently walked in a Dolce & Gabbana show at Harrods.

With her big blue eyes and thick blonde locks, we think Lady Kitty’s resemblance to her late aunt is pretty hard to miss.

Anwar Hussein/Getty Images; Kirstin Sinclair/Getty Images

Dior Express to @dior @blenheimpalace @stormmodels 🚂❤️🍾 #DiorCruise A post shared by Kitty Spencer (@kitty.spencer) on May 31, 2016 at 8:13am PDT

Dirty Dogue 🐶❤️ A post shared by Kitty Spencer (@kitty.spencer) on Jun 19, 2016 at 4:53am PDT

And it seems she inherited more than just good genes from Lady Di. Like her aunt, Kitty is also an activist.

With Centrepoint's wonderful chief executive Seyi Obakin at last night's #SleepOut raising funds and awareness to stop youth homelessness for good! Please visit www.centrepoint.org.uk to donate and help us reach £500 000 ❤️ A post shared by Kitty Spencer (@kitty.spencer) on Nov 25, 2016 at 7:11am PST

While we mourn Princess Di’s death 20 years later, we’re happy to see that her spirit (and those gorgeous blue eyes!) have been passed down to the next generation.