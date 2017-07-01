Remember Princess Diana on Her 56th Birthday with Her Greatest Style Moments

Nearly 20 years have passed since the world lost their beloved Princess Diana in a fatal car crash. It was a profound loss for so many, but especially for her two young sons, Princes William and Harry. True to their mother's kind nature, the pair have carried on her great legacy of charity and philanthropic work.

In addition to her generosity, we also remember Princess Di for her exquisite sense of style. Yes, before Kate Middleton, there was Diana. She frequently donned Versace—one of her dresses by the brand sold at auction for $200,000—as well as many other iconic designers. Let's celebrate this amazing woman with a look at her most memorable style moments.