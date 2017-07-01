Remember Princess Diana on Her 56th Birthday with Her Greatest Style Moments

Remember Princess Diana on Her 56th Birthday with Her Greatest Style Moments
See Diana's Best Style Moments
Tim Graham/Getty
Shop This Post
BY: Meredith Lepore
July 1, 2017 @ 8:00 AM

Nearly 20 years have passed since the world lost their beloved Princess Diana in a fatal car crash. It was a profound loss for so many, but especially for her two young sons, Princes William and Harry. True to their mother's kind nature, the pair have carried on her great legacy of charity and philanthropic work.

In addition to her generosity, we also remember Princess Di for her exquisite sense of style. Yes, before Kate Middleton, there was Diana. She frequently donned Versace—one of her dresses by the brand sold at auction for $200,000—as well as many other iconic designers. Let's celebrate this amazing woman with a look at her most memorable style moments.

More Celebrity

See All Latest News

Sponsored Stories

Load More
 
All products featured were editorially selected. InStyle may receive a percentage of sales for items purchased from these links.

InStyle Branding Text

InStyle.com is part of the Time Inc. Style Collection and the Time Inc. Lifestyle Network. Copyright © 2017 Time Inc.
InStyle is a registered trademark of Time Inc. All rights reserved.
Back to Top