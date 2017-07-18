Princess Charlotte Is Wearing Prince Harry's Hand-Me-Down Shoes in Poland

A good uncle plays with his nieces and nephews, but a great uncle allows them to shop in his closet, and Prince Harry did just that. The royal lent a pair of his red Mary Jane shoes to his niece Princess Charlotte so that she would look styling on her first-ever tour of Poland and Germany.

The 2-year-old, who landed in Warsaw on Monday with mom Kate Middleton, dad Prince William, and big brother Prince George on Monday, looked adorable in a red and white floral print dress paired with a matching bow and Uncle Harry’s red shoes. The prince wore those same buckled flats when photographed in Prince Charles’s arms back in 1986 at home at Highgrove House (above), People reports.

This isn’t the first time Middleton has dressed her kids in hand-me-downs. Last year on their royal tour of Canada, Princess Charlotte wore the same blue cardigan that George had on when he went to meet her for the first time at the hospital.

It seems that not even royals can get out of wearing their older sibling’s clothes.