Princess Charlotte Is Following in Princess Diana's Footsteps—on the Dance Floor

Princess Charlotte may only be 2 years old, but she's already taking after her grandma Princess Diana in the cutest way.

On Wednesday, her mom Kate Middleton talked to English National Ballet director Tamara Rojo at the Princess Diana garden at Kensington Palace, and according to Hello!, Di's passion for dance has transferred to the little princess.

"She absolutely loves it," Middleton said, referring to the dance lessons the 2-year-old princess has been taking. It sounds to us like she's got a lot in common with Princess Di then—the late royal also had a passion for the activity.

Chris Jackson/Getty

Prince William remembered Princess Diana's dancing as "fantastic," saying "She loved dancing, she was a fantastic dancer."

It was one of many skills Princess Diana possessed, and if Charlotte is already hitting the dance floor herself, we bet she'll be just as great at it. The royal family was at the garden Wednesday to remember and celebrate Princess Diana's life. Diana died twenty years ago on Aug. 31, and the family is paying tribute.

RELATED: Kate Middleton Chose Elegant Florals for Her Visit to Princess Diana’s Memorial Garden

The garden is the fourth London memorial to Princess Diana, and it houses a temporary tribute that will stay open through the end of the year for anyone who wishes to pay their respects.